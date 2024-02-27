Today is Tuesday February 27, 2024
Pregnant Amish woman killed in Pennsylvania, police say

Posted/updated on: February 27, 2024 at 10:32 am
Sheila Paras via Getty Images

(SPARTA TOWNSHIP, PA.) -- Police are searching for leads after a 23-year-old pregnant Amish woman was killed in Pennsylvania, authorities said.

On Monday afternoon, police responded to a home in Sparta Township, about 35 miles southeast of Erie, where they found Rebekah Byler dead, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Byler's death is considered a homicide and "police are aggressively investigating all available leads," police said.

Police ask the public to report any suspicious people, cars or activity in the area of Fish Flats Road to the authorities at 814-663-2043.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



