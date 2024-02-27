Today is Tuesday February 27, 2024
Eugene Levy to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Pop TV

Eugene Levy, Emmy-winning star and co-creator of Schitt's Creek, who is also known to a generation of moviegoers as Noah's dad in the American Pie movies, will be given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Steve Nissen, the president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, announced that Levy, who came to fame as part of the Canadian sketch comedy show SCTV, will be honored with the 2,773rd star on Friday, March 8.

Catherine O'Hara, Levy's Emmy-winning former Schitt's Creek spouse, will speak at the dedication.

Also honoring Levy will be his daughter and another former Creek co-star, Sarah Levy.

Eugene's star, dedicated to his work in television, will be located at 7080 Hollywood Boulevard, per the announcement.

