Representative Moran hopes to inspire students

Posted/updated on: February 27, 2024 at 9:12 am

LONGVIEW – According to our news partner KETK, East Texas Congressman Nathaniel Moran stopped at Pine Tree ISD on Monday in hopes to inspire the younger generation to follow their calling. “We’re going to try to be at as many schools as possible,” Moran said. Moran spoke to middle and high school students at Pine Tree ISD in Longview about several topics including possible career paths and what it takes to be successful. Pine Tree ISD Superintendent Steve Clugston said Monday was the first time Moran got to sit down with students. Students had the opportunity to ask Moran questions on subjects like term limits for Congress and school choice. Recently, Moran has made similar visits to several East Texas schools.

“As we’re growing these young people up, what I want to remind them is they have a special and unique call in this life and so, I challenged them by giving them challenge coins to find and follow their call,” Moran said. “Today I got some of the hardest questions I’ve had in any form there is,” Moran said. “That’s because these kids were prepared, they were excited, they were engaged. I love to see that.” Moran said he hopes to inspire students during these visits in any way he can.

“We want to challenge their students to make great decisions to be excellent in everything they do, to be disciplined in everything they do because they have excellent things to do in this world,” Moran said. Clugston said he believes it is impactful for young minds to listen to the East Texas lawmaker. “Getting somebody from the outside to come in who’s on a very high level career wise in our government, I think that’s very important for the kids to hear that and I think it resonates with them,” Clugston said.

Moran’s goal of stopping by as many schools as possible aims to remind East Texas campuses how important their students and staff are to every community.

