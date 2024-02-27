Officials warn residents following weekend fires

Posted/updated on: February 27, 2024 at 9:12 am

TYLER – According to our news partner KETK, the Smith County Fire Marshal is urging residents to avoid burning. Over the last few days, several wildfires fueled by current windy and dry conditions started across East Texas. The Texas A&M Forest Service reported dozens of East Texas fires since Friday. Between Saturday and Sunday, the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office had to respond to nearly 30 grass fires. Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is also raising awareness of the danger of burning, after battling a 10-acre contained fire that got out of control this past weekend.

“We Responded to 60 wildfires for a total of 5,136 acres with 58 of them in East Texas alone,” said Laura Stevens, Texas A&M Forest Service wildland urban interface coordinator.

“The wind played a factor in it and the humidity over the afternoon dipped down to as low as 18% which is extremely low,” said Chad Hogue, Smith County Fire Marshal. “The whole state saw increase dry and windy conditions over this weekend so that was a factor in all of them,” said Stevens. “Really don’t recommend burning in the next three days it’s going to be up to I believe 30 mph winds in our area,” said Hogue.

Hogue also explained that whoever starts a fire is also responsible for its spreading.

“We want to stress not to leave a fire unattended. There were several cases of that, and the wind just changes it so fast. It can really get it out of control quickly. We don’t want them putting people’s lives, homes and structures in danger and that’s what I mean, it’s just not worth it in the next few days,” said Hogue.

