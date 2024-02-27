In Brief: ‘Beef’ season 2 news, and more

Posted/updated on: February 27, 2024 at 7:35 am

Netflix has picked up the sitcom Tires, created and co-written by standup comedian and recent Saturday Night Live guest host Shane Gillis. The six-episode series follows Will (Steven Gerben), "a nervous and unqualified heir to an auto repair chain who attempts to turn his father’s business around despite constant torture from his cousin and now employee, Shane (Gillis)." It premieres on May 23. Netflix will also air Gillis' second standup special, following last fall's Beautiful Dogs ...

Bill Murray and Naomi Watts, who last appeared together in 2014's St. Vincent, will reteam for an adaptation of Sigrid Nunez’s New York Times bestselling novel, The Friend. The plot, per Deadline, follows "a New York writer in the aftermath of her lifelong friend and mentor’s unexpected death." Tiny Beautiful Things' Sarah Pidgeon, Crazy Rich Asians' Constance Wu, The Handmaid’s Tale's Ann Dowd and The Watcher's Noma Dumezweni also star ...

Beef creator and executive producer Lee Sung Jin is reportedly courting May December's Charles Melton, Priscilla's Cailee Spaeny, and Love and Other Drugs costars Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway for the Emmy-winning show's second season, according to Deadline. The plot will reportedly center on two feuding couples, played by the quartet. No deals are in place, however, according to the outlet ...

Variety reports Sara Ramirez, who plays a nonbinary stand-up comic on the Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That ..., won't be back for season 3. In a cryptic January Instagram post, Ramirez, who uses they/them pronouns, seemed to hint that they were fired from the show after making comments in support of Palestine, according to the outlet. However, Variety reports Ramirez's story arc on the show reached its natural conclusion with Che's breakup with Cynthia Nixon's Miranda Hobbes ...

