Donald Trump Jr. receives unidentified white powder in envelope at Florida home

Posted/updated on: February 27, 2024 at 8:12 am

Donald Trump Jr. speaks to supporters at a rally for his father, Republican Presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump on Feb. 23, 2024 in Charleston, S.C. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

(JUPITER, Fla.) -- Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, received and opened a letter containing an unidentified white powder Monday evening, sources tell ABC News.

A hazmat team visited Trump Jr.’s home in Jupiter, Florida, after he received the piece of mail, a source with knowledge of the incident told ABC News.

"The test results of the substance came up inconclusive on what it was exactly, but officials on the scene do not believe it is deadly," a spokesperson for Trump Jr. said in a statement to ABC News.

The Jupiter Police Department did not immediately return ABC News' request for comment.

This is the second known incident where the younger Trump has received an envelope containing a suspicious white powder.

In 2018, during the Trump's presidency, Donald Trump Jr.’s then-wife Vanessa opened an envelope addressed to him and was rushed to the hospital as a precaution. A man from Massachusetts was subsequently arrested and sentenced to five years of probation in connection to sending numerous threatening letters containing suspicious powder to multiple high-profile individuals, including Trump.

The police said at the time that a preliminary test showed the substance was not dangerous.

Donald Trump Jr. has been on the campaign trail with his father, speaking at events in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina in recent months.

He is also slated to appear at a major fundraiser for his father in Washington, D.C., next month alongside Trump's allies in Congress, including House Speaker Mike Johnson and Sens. Steve Daines, Tim Scott and JD Vance.

The Daily Beast was the first to report the incident.

