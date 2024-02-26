Amber Alert issued for two children

Posted/updated on: February 26, 2024 at 4:49 pm

WILMER – An Amber Alert has been issued for two Dallas-area children on Monday, who were last seen in Wilmer around 9 a.m. According to DPS, Jazlyn Mendez, 9, and Jionny Mendez, 5, were last seen on the 5900 block of S I-45 in Wilmer. The suspect of the abduction is Jaquelyn Hernandez, 26. Hernandez is a Hispanic woman with brown eyes and hair. Officials are looking for a gray 2013 Dodge Challenger with a Texas license plate TGF1548.

Go Back