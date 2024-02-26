Today is Monday February 26, 2024
ktbb logo


Amber Alert issued for two children

Posted/updated on: February 26, 2024 at 4:49 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


WILMER – Amber Alert issued for two childrenAn Amber Alert has been issued for two Dallas-area children on Monday, who were last seen in Wilmer around 9 a.m. According to DPS, Jazlyn Mendez, 9, and Jionny Mendez, 5, were last seen on the 5900 block of S I-45 in Wilmer. The suspect of the abduction is Jaquelyn Hernandez, 26. Hernandez is a Hispanic woman with brown eyes and hair. Officials are looking for a gray 2013 Dodge Challenger with a Texas license plate TGF1548.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC