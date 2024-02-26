Advocates hope girl’s death will enact change in Texas law

Posted/updated on: February 26, 2024 at 4:49 pm

HOUSTON – KHOU-TV reports that victim advocates are calling for change after 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham, of Livingston, was found dead in the Trinity River under US-59 nearly six days after she was reported missing. The man charged with capital murder in connection with her death, Don Steven McDougal, is friends with the family and lived in a camper behind the home where Audrii lived with several of her family members McDougal is an ex-con with a rap sheet that dates back to 2001. He’s been arrested in Harris, Montgomery and Liberty counties numerous times over the last two decades. In 2007, McDougal was convicted of enticing a child with intent out of Brazoria County. This is an offense the state of Texas doesn’t require those convicted to register as a sex offender.

Lawmakers and activists say its unfortunate we have to keep naming laws in honor of children killed, to protect other kids, but they are hopeful Audrii’s case will enact much needed change. Andy Kahan, director of victim services and advocacy for Crime Stoppers of Houston, is actively pushing for change on this matter. “I’ve already been in touch with several state senators and state representatives who, like everyone else, was just horrified and dumbfounded that this wasn’t already an offense that you had to register,” he said. More than 25 pieces of legislation have been passed, backed by Kahan. Legislation drafted in the case of Cunningham should receive bipartisan support, with right language. “Enticing a child encompasses a variety of different actions. So, the language that we’re going to have to specifically focus is where there is a conviction of enticing a child, where there’s obviously a sexual notation to the offense, which was obvious in this particular case,” Kahan said. In the meantime, Kahan encourages everybody to reach out to their local state representatives and state senators.

