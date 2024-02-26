Alamo siege anniversary

Posted/updated on: February 26, 2024 at 4:49 pm

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Express-News reports the Alamo is surrounded by scaffolding, temporary fencing and heavy machinery — signs of a complete makeover of the mission and battle site that’s well underway after a decade of planning. But despite the chaos, construction workers silenced their equipment and listened with reverence Friday, along with hundreds of spectators, as Alamo officials observed the start of a 13-day siege and battle that began 188 years ago. “As you can see, there is much construction underway,” Alamo Trust executive director Kate Rogers told the crowd, explaining the activity was all part of “the ambitious $550 million Alamo plan” being executed through a public-private partnership involving the state and city of San Antonio. The project seeks to tell the entire 300-year history of the site, dating to 1724, when flooding from a hurricane forced the Mission San Antonio de Valero to move to its third and final location. Tejano, Native American and African American perspectives will be included in museum exhibits.

