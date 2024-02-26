Pedestrian dies after being hit by a drunk driver in Longview

Posted/updated on: February 26, 2024 at 4:48 pm

LONGVIEW — The Longview Police Department have made an arrest after a pedestrian was killed by a drunk driver Feb. 24. According to our news partner KETK, arrested was 46-year-old Lantz Darensbourg. Early Saturday afternoon, Darensbourg was driving west on West Hope Drive, when he hit a pedestrian and another vehicle. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where they reportedly died. Darensbourg was arrested for intoxication manslaughter. He is currently in the Gregg County Jail on a $70,000 bond.

