How school dress codes intersect with new laws against race-based hair discrimination

Posted/updated on: February 26, 2024 at 4:49 pm

ANAHUAC, TX (AP) — A judge last week ruled that a Black high school student’s monthslong punishment by his Texas school district for refusing to change his hairstyle does not violate a new state law prohibiting race-based hair discrimination. The decision is refueling debates over district and school dress code policies and the CROWN Act.

Darryl George, 18, hasn’t been in his regular classes at his Houston-area high school since August. His school district says he’s violating its policy limiting the length of boys’ hair. George wears his hair in tied and twisted locs on top of his head, and his attorney says his hairstyle should be protected by the CROWN Act.

The CROWN Act, an acronym for “Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair,” is intended to prohibit race-based hair discrimination and bars employers and schools from penalizing people because of hair texture or protective hairstyles including Afros, braids, dreadlocks, twists or Bantu knots.

Versions of the CROWN Act have been enacted in 24 states, including Texas, New York, Oregon and Illinois. California was the first state to pass the bill after it was introduced by Democratic state Sen. Holly Mitchell and signed into law in 2019. The inaugural CROWN Act expanded the definition of race in the Fair Employment and Housing Act and state education code to ensure protection against hair discrimination in workplaces and K-12 public and charter schools.

Federal legislation was first introduced by Democratic Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey in 2021. It passed the U.S. House of Representatives by a 235-189 vote in March 2022 but failed in the Senate.

