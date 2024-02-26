Hawks’ Trae Young out at least 4 weeks for finger surgery

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young will miss at least the next four weeks after suffering a ligament tear in his left pinkie.

An MRI revealed a tear of the radial collateral ligament that will require surgery, the Hawks announced Sunday. Young’s surgery is scheduled for Tuesday, and he will be reevaluated in four weeks.

Young, 25, has averaged a team-best 26.4 points and 10.8 assists in 51 games this season. He was limited to 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting from the floor in Atlanta’s 123-121 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

A three-time All-Star, Young has averaged 25.6 points and 9.5 assists in 404 career games (all starts) since being selected fifth overall in the 2018 NBA draft.

With Young out, Dejounte Murray likely will assume the primary ballhandling duties.

The Hawks are also without forward Onyeka Okongwu, who averages 10.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. Okongwu is in a walking boot due to a sprained toe, with the team announcing Saturday that he will be reevaluated in two weeks.

The Hawks enter play Sunday with a three-game lead for the final spot in the Eastern Conference play-in, but have lost three straight games.

