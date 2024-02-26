Video appears to show Cam Newton in scuffle at youth football event

Posted/updated on: February 26, 2024 at 5:34 am

ByABC News

A video surfaced Sunday that appears to show 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton involved in a scuffle at a 7-on-7 youth football tournament in Atlanta.

It seems to show Newton, wearing one of his custom-made hats, being shoved by three people near the top of a set of steps before the pushing, shoving and grabbing moves toward a fence line. The video lasts less than 30 seconds before the altercation is broken up by a police officer and event security personnel at the We Ball Sports x DynastyU 7v7 tournament at B.E.S.T. Academy.

Newton, the No. 1 pick in the 2011 NFL draft out of Auburn, does not appear to throw any punches in the video and seems to be fending off three other people. There is one punch thrown in Newton’s direction, but it is unclear if it landed on the former quarterback.

It also is uncertain what prompted the altercation.

Newton, who is from Atlanta, runs C1N, an organization founded in 2021 that focuses on developing young athletes’ skills in football by providing opportunities to compete at the highest level through 7-on-7 tournaments and other events, according to Newton’s website. The website indicates the organization’s mission is to create an environment that fosters growth and development on and off the field, helping young athletes achieve their goals in football and life.

C1N plays in tournaments across the country.

Newton’s 15-and-under team won the championship at the event, according to a post by Newton on X.

Attempts by The Associated Press to reach Newton’s representatives Sunday night were unsuccessful.

Newton hasn’t played in the NFL since 2021, when he spent a portion of the season with the Carolina Panthers, the same team that drafted him.

Newton enjoyed 11 campaigns in the NFL, throwing for more than 32,000 yards and 194 touchdowns. He also ran for 75 TDs during his time with the Panthers and the New England Patriots.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Go Back