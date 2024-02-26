Traffic stop arrest yields drugs/theft charges

Posted/updated on: February 26, 2024 at 3:51 am

HARRISON COUNTY – A woman was arrested for multiple felony charges in Harrison County on Sunday after a traffic stop. According to our news partner KETK, a sheriff’s deputy made a stop on Highway 80 for a license plate violation. After the stop, officials said the driver, identified as Hope Dickerson, 29 of Marshall, was arrested and was booked into the Harrison County Jail where her bond has not yet been set.

She was charged with the following: Possession of a controlled substance between four and 400 grams, acid tabs, possession of marijuana, over a pound, possession of a controlled substance, THC wax and the fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, social security cards for five different people.

