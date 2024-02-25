Today is Sunday February 25, 2024
ktbb logo


Firefighters fight 10 acre grass, woods fire

Posted/updated on: February 25, 2024 at 10:20 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Firefighters fight 10 acre grass, woods fireEASTON – The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office said that law enforcement and several area fire departments responded to a 10-acre grass and woods fire burning in the Easton area on Saturday. Our news partner KETK reports that the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, Airport Public Safety Division, Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Office, Easton VFD, Tatum VFD, Longview Fire Department, Elderville/Lakeport VFD, Kilgore Rescue and the Texas Forest Service all responded to the scene.

“What started as a small controlled burn turned into a large fire due to the drop in humidity and wind. Please using caution when burning. Tomorrow (Sunday) is predicted to be a high fire danger day. Please do not burn.” Gregg County Sheriff’s Office



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC