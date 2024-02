Knecht, Aidoo lead No. 5 Tennessee past Texas A&M, 86-51

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) β€” Dalton Knecht scored 24 points and No. 5 Tennessee beat Texas A&M 86-51 on Saturday night to tie Alabama for the Southeastern Conference lead and give coach Rick Barnes his 800th Division I victory.

The 69-year-old Barnes became the 14th coach to win 800 games at Division I schools. He also coached George Mason, Providence, Clemson and Texas, winning 402 games in 17 seasons with the Longhorns. He has 196 in nine seasons at Tennessee.

β€œLike the motto of our program, it’s not about me,” Barnes said about his milestone. “God blessed me with players, coaches and administrations. I thought I could do it on my own and I messed up. I’m glad (God) didn’t quit on me.”

Jonas Aidoo had 18 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks to help the Volunteers (21-6, 11-3) win their fourth straight game. Zakai Zeigler had 14 assists and nine rebounds and Tobe Awaka added 12 points. Tennessee shot 52.4% from the field.

β€œ(Zeigler) is underrated,” Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams said. β€œHe’s an elite on-ball defender. He’s the engine. He’s the conduit on so many things they do.”

Barnes was upset with Zeigler’s effort earlier in the week in a narrow victory over Missouri.

β€œHe said I didn’t have my normal poise,” Zeigler said about Barnes. β€œI didn’t have the swagger I usually have.”

That wasn’t the case Saturday night.

β€œ(Zeigler) was locked in the last couple days,” Barnes said. β€œHe impacts the game in so many ways.”

Tyrese Radford and Wade Taylor IV led Texas A&M (15-12, 6-8) with 11 points each. The Aggies shot 27.3% from the field in dropping their fourth in a row.

β€œWe are reliant on offensive rebounds (the Aggies had just 10),” Williams said. “We are reliant on getting fouled (they shot 50% β€” 10 of 20 from the line).

Tennessee dominated the boards, 50-33.

β€œ(A&M is) one of the best rebounding teams in the country,” Barnes said.

Santiago Vescovi hit a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to put Tennessee up 37-27 at halftime.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas A&M: Two weeks ago, the Aggies couldn’t miss from beyond the arc in their 16-point win over Tennessee. They hit 8 of 16 3-pointers in the first half and were up by 14 before the Vols knew what hit them. … Andersson Garcia was dominant on the boards with 17 rebounds.

Tennessee: The Vols control their own destiny for a double-bye in the SEC Tournament. … Tennessee continues to get production from different areas of its roster. Earlier this week it was Awaka off the bench to rescue the Vols against Missouri.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M: Host No. 20 South Carolina on Wednesday night.

Tennessee: Host No. 14 Auburn on Wednesday night.

