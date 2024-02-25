Today is Sunday February 25, 2024
Sam Houston earns 65-54 win over UTEP

Posted/updated on: February 25, 2024 at 7:06 am
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Cameron Huefner had 14 points in Sam Houston’s 65-54 victory against UTEP on Saturday night.

Huefner was 4 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Bearkats (17-11, 10-3 Conference USA). Davon Barnes scored 12 points, going 4 of 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range). Lamar Wilkerson had 10 points and was 4 of 10 shooting (0 for 5 from 3-point range).

Otis Frazier III led the Miners (13-15, 4-9) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and two steals. Zid Powell added 10 points, six rebounds and two steals.



