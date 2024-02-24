State Senator visits Longview ahead of primary

Posted/updated on: February 24, 2024 at 1:33 pm

LONGVIEW — According to our news partner KETK, Democratic state senator Roland Gutierrez was in Gregg County on Friday campaigning for the March 5 primary election. Running up against seven other opponents including U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, who currently leads in the polls, Gutierrez has made his rounds around Texas to meet voters. As Gutierrez’s district includes the city of Uvalde, he laid out the issues that matter the most to him and the people who he represents. The winner of the primary will face Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, who is running for his third term. Gutierrez said his goals are for new leadership and a fresh start for the state. Gutierrez said a runoff election could happen due to how many people are running.

“We were in Tyler last week. Longview this week,” said Gutierrez. “Good group of Democrats here that want to talk about the issues that are affecting them most.”

“We have to do something on gun violence,” he said. “Loose Republican gun laws are killing our kids. We have to do something on the attack on women’s reproductive rights in this state.” “We’ve been campaigning for over eight months, and we’ll keep doing it,” Gutierrez said. “We’ve put on thousands of miles on our pickup and we’re going to continue to do that.”

“There’s nine candidates in this race. I expect we’ll be in a runoff with another gentleman and we’re going to move forward,” said Gutierrez. “We’re going to continue to talk to people about what’s broken in this state and how we’re going to fix it.”

“We’ve got to reset what’s happening in our communities and in our state,” he said. “We’ve got to talk about human values.”

