Former Cowboys receiver Golden Richards, known for famous Super Bowl catch, dies at 73

Posted/updated on: February 24, 2024 at 7:10 am

Former Cowboys receiver Golden Richards, known for famous Super Bowl catch, dies at 73 – Golden Richards, the former Dallas Cowboys receiver known for his flowing blond hair who famously caught a touchdown pass off a gadget play in the 1978 Super Bowl, died Friday of congestive heart failure at his home in Murray, Utah. He was 73. Read more…

