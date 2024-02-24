Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy will not attend NFL scouting combine

Posted/updated on: February 24, 2024 at 7:05 am

ByTODD ARCHER

FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy will not be at next week’s NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis as he and defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer continue to set the staff and changes to the scheme.

McCarthy said the workload capacity and time efficiency made more sense for them to remain at The Star.

“Zim and I will have a full week together here and cover a lot of ground with things we’re working on,” McCarthy said. “At the same time, we can still participate in the combine process and have direct contact through video calls and meetings, while having our coaches on the ground there as well.”

Last year, McCarthy did not attend the combine because of changes he was making to the offensive scheme in his first year as the playcaller. He flew to Indianapolis for a few hours to meet the media, but then returned to The Star as he and the offensive coaches made the alterations that helped the Cowboys lead the league in scoring in 2023.

While McCarthy and Zimmer will not be at the combine, they will take part in interview sessions with players via computer. Tape of the workouts is available to keep them informed on the draft prospects.

Go Back