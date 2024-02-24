Warriors give Steve Kerr record two-year, $35M extension

ByADRIAN WOJNAROWSKI

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, an architect of four franchise championships, has agreed on a two-year, $35 million contract extension that will make him the highest-paid coach in NBA history, agents Rick Smith and Dan Eveloff of Priority Sports told ESPN on Friday.

Kerr’s deal was set to expire at the end of the 2023-24 season, and his $17.5 million-per-season extension takes him through the 2025-26 campaign. The extension aligns him with the two years left on Stephen Curry’s contract.

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich makes more annually, sources said, but he holds the dual title of president and coach. Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra signed an eight-year extension that pays him about $15 million per season, according to sources.

The agreement completes months of talks between Golden State general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and Kerr’s representatives, assuring the Warriors that they will hold on to the coach whose .655 winning percentage is fifth in NBA history.

“I think it’s incredible,” Warriors forward Draymond Green said of Kerr’s extension. “Wouldn’t want to finish my time here with any other coach. What he’s meant to this franchise … the winning ways that he brought here, you can’t replace that. … He got what he deserved.”

Securing Kerr to remain with Dunleavy in leading the organization has been a priority of owner Joe Lacob. The Warriors never reached an extension with former president and GM Bob Myers, who exited at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Kerr, 58, has established himself as an iconic figure in the Warriors’ dynasty and has now committed to staying through what could become a transitional phase of an organization built around Curry, Green and Klay Thompson for more than a decade.

Green said he never had any concerns about Kerr receiving a new deal.

“No, because I know Joe is going to do the right thing,” Green said of Lacob. “He’s done nothing but build that trust with us that he’s going to do the right thing and take care of those who take care of this organization.”

Kerr, who has four titles and six NBA Finals appearances, won his 500th game on Feb. 15. That made him the fifth-fastest coach to do so in history.

He is also Team USA’s national coach and will coach the Americans in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Kerr led the Warriors to 73 wins in the 2015-16 regular season, the most in NBA history. Now in his ninth season, Kerr is 502-264 during his tenure at Golden State.

