Increased propane costs shock East Texans

Posted/updated on: February 24, 2024 at 12:09 am

TYLER – With warm weather on its way to East Texas, people may be firing up their grills and noticing high propane prices. According to our news partner KETK, most can hardly believe the current costs, and are frustrated every time they have to pick up a new tank or refill.

“It’ll take your breath away because the price has almost doubled,” said Jason Blakeney, owner of Blakeney Hardware. Blakeney tells KETK that propane prices increased about a year and a half ago due to a major tank shortage. “But now, everything has kind of settled down there’s not really a shortage of tanks anymore,” said Blakeney. Blakeney wants people to know, these rates are set by the suppliers. His providers say they don’t foresee the rates lowering anytime soon.

“My cost is 70 dollars for a new bottle with propane in it, it used to be 43 dollars, it’s extraordinary. I’m frustrated just like everyone else but that’s the price that we’re given, and we’re forced to sell it at a higher price due to that factor,” said Blakeney. “Well now we have an overabundance of supply and the demand really hasn’t gone up that much so why haven’t we seen a price drop,” said Blakeney. “So, it’s really bad a lot of people out there are living on fixed income, social security, all the prices just keep going up. So, yeah it really hurts,” said Bauman.

