Military helicopter crashes in Mississippi during routine training flight

Military helicopter crashes in Mississippi during routine training flightPosted/updated on: February 23, 2024 at 4:56 pm
(NEW YORK) -- A military helicopter crashed in northeast Mississippi on Friday afternoon during a routine training flight, according to the Mississippi National Guard.
The AH-64 Apache crashed in Prentiss County around 2 p.m. Possible casualties have not been confirmed, the Mississippi National Guard said in a statement.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.