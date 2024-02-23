Longview Police captain retiring with over 30 years of service

Posted/updated on: February 23, 2024 at 3:04 pm

LONGVIEW – The Longview Police Department has announced that Captain Russel Washburn is retiring after over 30 years with the department. According to our news partner KETK, Washburn worked as the supervisor of the Operations Support Bureau. They handle support services, criminal investigations, public safety communication, fleet services and crime analysis.

City officials said that Captain Washburn began his career with the Longview PD in 1993 as a detention officer. In his 30-year career, he has been in numerous positions in the department.

In a Facebook post, the Longview PD said, “We want to wish Captain Russell Washburn a very happy retirement! Captain Washburn has been with the Longview Police Department for 30 plus years. We appreciate his many years of hard work and dedication to the City of Longview.”

