Exxon warns Baytown, other hydrogen projects unlikely

Posted/updated on: February 23, 2024 at 4:21 pm

HOUSTON – A year after Exxon Mobil announced it would be part of a team planning to build the largest clean hydrogen facility in the world, executives are warning the project at its Baytown refining and petrochemical complex along the Houston Ship Channel might no longer happen, according to the Houston Chronicle. At issue are draft rules issued by the Treasury Department late last year, which include no incentive to produce clean hydrogen fuel using natural gas with reduced methane emissions. That would limit Baytown and other proposed blue hydrogen projects, which use electricity from natural gas plants and store carbon emissions underground, to the lowest tier of hydrogen tax credit, making them less economic, said Mark Klewpatinond, global business manager for hydrogen at Exxon Mobil. “If were not able to differentiate natural gas production, it’s highly unlikely Baytown would proceed,” he said. “It needs to compete for capital against other projects we have.”

Exxon is part of the HyVelocity Hub, a coalition of energy companies and nonprofits seeking to develop a clean hydrogen hub in Houston through $1.2 billion in funding from the Department of Energy. Representatives of HyVelocity declined to comment. The warning from Exxon and other hydrogen developers comes as cities such as Houston and Los Angeles move to develop large-scale clean hydrogen projects despite questions about whether the tax credit included in 2022’s Inflation Reduction Act will be enough to get the nascent industry off the ground. Following failed efforts by former President George W. Bush and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, the Biden administration is moving to shift the industrial sector, along with heavy duty transportation like trucks and cargo ships, to clean hydrogen fuel in line with their goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. But producing hydrogen fuel is hugely energy intensive, and the Biden administration is seeking to ensure it doesn’t mistakenly incentivize the construction of a raft of hydrogen facilities with high greenhouse gas footprints.

