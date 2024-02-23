Today is Friday February 23, 2024
Person found dead in car with hazardous container

Posted/updated on: February 23, 2024 at 4:20 pm
Person found dead in car with hazardous containerEMORY – According to our news partner KETK, a person was found dead in a car in Emory Thursday afternoon where fire officials said a “hazardous container” was also inside. According to a release, local authorities were dispatched to a local park around 5:50 p.m. on a report of a deceased person in a car, and Emory PD had Alexander and North Street shut down while Emory VFD contacted Hazmat.

“Emory Fire then opened the car door that was locked and safely mixed absorbent and sand with the liquid mixture that was in the container,” fire officials said. Hazmat took possession of the container for disposal, according to authorities, and local officials asked for prayers for the family and first responders that worked the incident.



