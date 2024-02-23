Suspects arrested in string of store robberies

February 23, 2024

LONGVIEW — The Longview Police Department said that they’ve arrested two people in connection to four robberies that happened at stores between Feb. 8 and 20. According to our news partner KETK, Phillip Redwine, 53 of Longview, allegedly entered the stores, displayed a handgun and then demanded cash from the store’s clerks. Aggravated robbery warrants for Redwine (pictured) and McKenzie Wilson, 21 of Longview, were issued and Longview PD arrested them. According to jail records, Redwine was charged with having an expired driver’s license, evading arrest/detention, aggravated robbery and a blue warrant. Wilson was charged with aggravated robbery and is being held on a $50,000 bond at the Gregg County Jail. Redwine is being held at the Gregg County Jail on a total $185,000 bond.

