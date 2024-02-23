Today is Friday February 23, 2024
ktbb logo


Suspects arrested in string of store robberies

Posted/updated on: February 23, 2024 at 10:42 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Suspects arrested in string of store robberiesLONGVIEW — The Longview Police Department said that they’ve arrested two people in connection to four robberies that happened at stores between Feb. 8 and 20. According to our news partner KETK, Phillip Redwine, 53 of Longview, allegedly entered the stores, displayed a handgun and then demanded cash from the store’s clerks. Aggravated robbery warrants for Redwine (pictured) and McKenzie Wilson, 21 of Longview, were issued and Longview PD arrested them. According to jail records, Redwine was charged with having an expired driver’s license, evading arrest/detention, aggravated robbery and a blue warrant. Wilson was charged with aggravated robbery and is being held on a $50,000 bond at the Gregg County Jail. Redwine is being held at the Gregg County Jail on a total $185,000 bond.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC