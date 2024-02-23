Today is Friday February 23, 2024
Tiger Woods’ son Charlie falls short in PGA Tour pre-qualifier

Posted/updated on: February 23, 2024 at 4:58 am
ByABC News

Charlie Woods’ hopes of competing in the PGA Tour’s Cognizant Classic next week ended as the 15-year-old son of golfing great Tiger Woods failed to advance from a pre-qualifying event in Hobe Sound, Florida, on Thursday.

Woods went out with the early starters and carded a 16-over 86 at Lost Lake Golf Club, which was one of the four pre-qualifying sites.

With preferred lies in effect and players using carts, Woods was 4 over par through his first five holes before his round came undone with a disastrous 12 at the par-4 seventh hole.

But Woods calmly responded with a string of six pars before a double-bogey at the par-3 14th that he followed with two consecutive bogeys before closing his round with a pair of pars.

Woods played alongside Olin Browne Jr. — son of three-times PGA Tour winner Olin Browne — who carded a 2-over 72.

The top five scores and ties from each of the pre-qualifying sites advance to Monday’s qualifier. The top four golfers from the qualifier advance to the Cognizant Classic, where the winner will get $1.62 million from the event’s $9 million purse.



