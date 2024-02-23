Chiefs sign Matt Araiza after punter dropped from lawsuit

ByADAM TEICHER

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs signed punter Matt Araiza, who was dismissed in December from a lawsuit alleging the rape of a 17-year-old girl in 2021.

“We are grateful to Brett Veach, coach Reid and the @Chiefs organization for giving Matt this opportunity,” agent Joe Linta wrote on X.

Tommy Townsend, the Chiefs’ punter in each of the past four seasons, is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent next month. Townsend was first-team All-Pro and selected for the Pro Bowl in 2022.

The girl, identified in the lawsuit as Jane Doe, dropped Araiza from the lawsuit filed in August 2022, and Araiza agreed to dismiss a defamation suit against Doe filed in July 2023.

“I am proud and honored to sign a contract with the @Chiefs,” Araiza said in a statement released through his agent. “I am thrilled to be able to continue my NFL career. I want to thank my family, who have been my rock and my many friends who have been unwavering in their support. I am excited to begin the next phase of my career with the Super Bowl Champs!”

Araiza, 23, played in college at San Diego State. He was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft but has never played in an NFL game. The Bills released Araiza in the summer of 2022, shortly after he was named in the rape lawsuit.

The San Diego District Attorney’s office announced in December 2022 that criminal charges would not be filed in the case.

The New York Jets had brought Araiza in for a workout last May.

