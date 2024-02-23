Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart banned 3 games; assault charge dismissed

Posted/updated on: February 23, 2024 at 4:53 am

ByJAMAL COLLIER

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart has been suspended three games by the NBA for punching Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks at the arena hours before the teams played on Feb. 14.

Following the incident, Stewart was arrested by Phoenix police, issued a citation and released. The misdemeanor assault charge against Stewart has been dismissed by the Phoenix Municipal Court, according to a filing obtained by ESPN. The motion to dismiss was filed by the prosecutor’s office and granted.

Eubanks said that the altercation happened as he entered the arena before the game last week. He said the two started arguing before coming chest-to-chest and Stewart threw the punch. Security intervened and Eubanks played the game that night, scoring six points with eight rebounds in 18 minutes.

The Pistons begin the second half Thursday night in Indiana. Stewart has missed eight consecutive games because of an ankle sprain.

ESPN’s Baxter Holmes contributed to this report.

Go Back