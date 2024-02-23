Cause of death of 11-year-old Livingston girl released

Posted/updated on: February 23, 2024 at 4:21 am

LIVINGSTON — According to our news partner KETK, newly released documents obtained by Houston-area NBC affiliate KPRC sheds light on the death of an 11-year-old Livingston girl that went missing on Feb. 15. According to records from the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office, the examiner ruled that Cunningham’s cause of death was due to “homicidal violence with blunt head trauma.”

According to Polk County records, Don Steven McDougal, 42, was with the victim, Audrii Cunningham, on the morning of Feb. 15. Records show that McDougal and the child left Cunningham’s home in the suspect’s 2003 Chevrolet Suburban with the intent of dropping off the child at a school bus stop outside of the subdivision. Authorities said Cunningham never made it to Creekside Elementary school that day. McDougal was reportedly a friend of the Cunningham family, resided on their property in a camper and had access to the victim’s home. An Amber Alert was issued later that night and law enforcement began a search for the missing girl.

Records show on Feb. 20, the body of the victim was found during a search of the Trinity River near SH 59 south and the Polk and San Jacinto County Line. Authorities said the body of the victim was found tied to a large rock and that the “rope used was consistent with rope that was observed in McDougal’s vehicle on a traffic stop two days prior.” A San Jacinto justice of the peace ordered for the victim’s body to be taken to the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and determine the cause of death.

Video footage and cell phone data reportedly places McDougal at three locations of interest. Evidence was recovered at two of those locations, including the Trinity River. The evidence found allegedly indicates that McDougal had lied about his whereabouts on Feb. 15 and has been charged with capital murder in connection to Cunningham’s death.

