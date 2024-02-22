Today is Thursday February 22, 2024
Phone scam alert from Smith County Sheriff’s Office

Phone scam alert from Smith County Sheriff’s OfficeTYLER – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday the names of two people employed by the county are being used in recent phone scams. According to our news partner KETK, the caller will say he is either Sgt. Tim Jones or Sgt. Justin Hall and will claim to be with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office civil processing division, needing to discuss an urgent matter. Authorities say the discussion always ends with the victim owning money.

Officials say in a release that, “The Smith County Sheriff’s Office employs both a Sgt. Tim Jones and Sgt. Justin Hall, but their names are just being used for the purpose of scamming individuals,” officials said. “If you receive a call from anyone advising that they are a law enforcement official and you owe money, please just hang up.”

If you want to verify a scam, your asked to call the sheriff’s office non-emergency number at 903-566-6600.



