Applications for Mail-In Ballots Due Friday, February 23

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2024 at 4:00 pm

TYLER – Tomorrow is the deadline to get your applications for mail-in ballots to the Smith County Elections Office. Applications for ballots by mail must be received, not just postmarked, by the Elections Office by 5 p.m. Friday, February 23. The applications can be found at http://www.smith-county.com/government/departments/elections/voting-by-mail. They can be delivered in person to the Elections Office, located at 302 E. Feguson St., by the person applying for a mail-in ballot or by a mail delivery worker and no other person.

An application can be faxed to 903-590-4778 or emailed to scelections@smith-county.com by February 23, but the original must be mailed or delivered to the office within four days, before the ballot can be mailed to the voter.

To be eligible to vote by mail in Texas, you must request a ballot by mail application and:

be 65 years or older (eligible to apply for an annual ballot by mail);

be disabled (eligible to apply for an annual ballot by mail);

expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day;

be out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance; or

be confined in jail or involuntary civil commitment, but otherwise eligible.

