Today is Thursday February 22, 2024
ktbb logo


The search for a Tyler man missing one month continues

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2024 at 4:49 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


TYLER – It has 30 days since Harley Morris of Tyler disappeared. The Tyler Police Department said there is no new information on the missing 29-year-old. According to our news partner KETK, Morris was last seen Jan. 21 leaving the 50 Grand Club in Tyler about 3 a.m.

Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer for Tyler PD, said “Unless we know where to look, or put the drones or send the dogs, then we don’t have a location and nowhere to send them. Game wardens have been assisting us with their drones looking at wooded areas and just last weekend the game wardens were out with their drones looking and certain areas.”

Wendi Attaway-Morris, mother of Harley Morris, said “I’m hopeful because I can’t give up hope, he is my son and any mother out there would understand that. We appreciate all of your help, your donations and you time and your effort to find him.”

Information leading to Morris’ location now has a reward of $10,000 with an additional $1,000 from Crime Stoppers.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC