The search for a Tyler man missing one month continues

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2024 at 4:49 pm

TYLER – It has 30 days since Harley Morris of Tyler disappeared. The Tyler Police Department said there is no new information on the missing 29-year-old. According to our news partner KETK, Morris was last seen Jan. 21 leaving the 50 Grand Club in Tyler about 3 a.m.

Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer for Tyler PD, said “Unless we know where to look, or put the drones or send the dogs, then we don’t have a location and nowhere to send them. Game wardens have been assisting us with their drones looking at wooded areas and just last weekend the game wardens were out with their drones looking and certain areas.”



Wendi Attaway-Morris, mother of Harley Morris, said “I’m hopeful because I can’t give up hope, he is my son and any mother out there would understand that. We appreciate all of your help, your donations and you time and your effort to find him.”

Information leading to Morris’ location now has a reward of $10,000 with an additional $1,000 from Crime Stoppers.

