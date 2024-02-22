Today is Thursday February 22, 2024
Tyler native reappointed NET RMA officer

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2024 at 2:30 pm
Tyler native reappointed NET RMA officerAUSTIN – Thursday Gov. Greg Abbott announced the reappointment of Gary Halbrooks as the presiding officer of the North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority. According to a release from the governors office, Halbrooks, whose a Tyler native, is president and CEO of Venue Properties Inc. He has served as a Smith County appointee on the NET RMA since 2012 and has been the presiding officer since 2021. The NET RMA serves to finance, acquire, design, construct, operate, maintain and expand transportation projects in 14 counties in North Texas.



