AT&T outage impacting US customers, company says

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2024 at 8:13 am

Karl Tapales/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- A network disruption is affecting AT&T customers in the U.S. Thursday.

In a statement to ABC News, the company confirmed the outage and advised customers to make calls over Wi-Fi.

“Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning. We are working urgently to restore service to them. We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored," an AT&T spokesperson said.

Story developing...

