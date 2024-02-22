Today is Thursday February 22, 2024
AT&T outage impacting US customers

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2024 at 8:31 am
Americans reporting nationwide cellular outages from AT&T and other providersDALLAS (AP) – A number of Americans are dealing with cellular outages on AT&T, Cricket Wireless, Verizon, T-Mobile and other service providers, according to data from Downdetector. AT&T had more than 64,000 outages this morning, in locations including Houston, Atlanta and Chicago. The outages began at approximately 3:30 a.m. ET. The carrier has more than 240 million subscribers, the country’s largest. Cricket Wireless had more than 13,000, the outage tracking website said Thursday. Verizon had more than 4,000 outages and T-Mobile had more than 1,900 outages. Boost Mobile had about 700 outages. So far, no reason has been given for the outages. Representatives for AT&T, Verizon and Cricket weren’t immediately available to comment.



