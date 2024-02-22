Final Texas Association of Basketball Coaches high school rankings

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — The final 2023-24 high school rankings for the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches:

FINAL BOYS PUBLIC

Class 6A

1. Plano East, 33-0; 2. Round Rock Stony Point, 32-1; 3. North Crowley, 30-3; 4. SA Northside Brennan, 28-4; 5. Fort Bend Clements, 30-0; 6. Katy Seven Lakes, 33-2; 7. Alvin Shadow Creek, 29-2; 8. Humble Atascocita, 28-7; 9. Beaumont United, 30-3; 10. Allen, 30-5; 11. Duncanville, 18-9; 12. Waxahachie, 21-10; 13. Keller, 26-5; 14. Mansfield Lake Ridge, 27-6; 15. Austin Westlake, 26-7; 16. Lake Travis, 29-5; 17. New Braunfels, 30-4; 18. South Grand Prairie, 29-6; 19. Houston Bellaire, 26-6; 20. The Woodlands College Park, 31-4; 21. Schertz Clemens, 26-8; 22. Cypress Falls, 26-4; 23. Buda Johnson, 26-7; 24. McKinney, 25-8; 25. Wolfforth Frenship, 26-5.

Class 5A

1. Lancaster, 23-5; 2. SA Veterans Memorial, 35-1; 3. Fort Bend Marshall, 31-2; 4. EP Chapin, 30-4; 5. Amarillo, 30-4; 6. Leander Rouse, 27-7; 7. Mansfield Summit, 26-7; 8. Frisco Lone Star, 29-3; 9. Lewisville The Colony, 27-5; 10. Killeen Ellison, 29-5; 11. Dallas White, 23-6; 12. SA Southwest, 30-3; 13. Waco University, 27-6; 14. Boerne Champion, 29-5; 15. Amarillo Palo Duro, 21-6; 16. CC Veterans Memorial, 24-8; 17. Longview, 29-4; 18. Mount Pleasant, 27-7; 19. Mansfield Timberview, 26-8; 20. Dallas South Oak Cliff, 20-10; 21. SA Wagner, 21-10; 22. Killeen Shoemaker, 27-8; 23. Dallas Kimball, 19-12; 24. Edinburg Vela, 30-5; 25. Port Arthur Memorial, 27-8.

Class 4A

1. Dallas Faith Family, 18-10; 2. FW Eastern Hills, 26-4; 3. Canyon Randall, 29-3; 4. Dallas Carter, 28-4; 5. Houston Washington, 22-3; 6. Silsbee, 23-9; 7. Alvin Iowa Colony, 20-14; 8. Krum, 30-3; 9. Lubbock Estacado, 22-7; 10. Bishop, 26-9; 11. Stafford, 28-6; 12. Boerne, 29-5; 13. Kennedale, 26-4; 14. Canyon, 19-9; 15. Tyler Chapel Hill, 27-4; 16. Hamshire-Fannett, 26-7; 17. Sinton, 18-14; 18. Canyon West Plains, 21-9; 19. Houston Wheatley, 20-6; 20. La Vernia, 30-1; 21. Dallas Lincoln, 16-15; 22. Burkburnett, 23-8; 23. WF Hirschi, 14-11; 24. Somerset, 23-11; 25. Dallas Pinkston, 17-16.

Class 3A

1. Hitchcock, 28-3; 2. Shallowater, 26-2; 3. SA Cole, 27-9; 4. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 32-1; 5. Hooks, 28-1; 6. Ponder, 31-6; 7. Brock, 27-8; 8. Holliday, 29-2; 9. Kountze, 31-5; 10. Orangefield, 31-5; 11. Dallas Madison, 18-11; 12. Poth, 18-5; 13. Mexia, 24-11; 14. Franklin, 14-5; 15. Palestine Westwood, 23-8; 16. Paradise, 23-11; 17. Tatum, 23-9; 18. Trinity Leadership, 18-16; 19. Childress, 24-8; 20. WF City View, 18-10; 21. Lorena, 23-9; 22. SA Northern Oaks, 20-12; 23. Marion, 21-9; 24. CC London, 21-13; 25. Dallas Life Oak Cliff, 24-10.

Class 2A

1. Martins Mill, 29-4; 2. Lipan, 29-4; 3. Beckville, 22-7; 4. Big Lake Reagan County, 26-6; 5. Thorndale, 28-4; 6. Hawkins, 29-1; 7. Honey Grove, 27-4; 8. Sulphur Springs North Hopkins, 25-7; 9. Nocona, 23-11; 10. Poolville, 27-5; 11. Somerville, 25-6; 12. Mumford, 26-11; 13. Shelbyville, 23-7; 14. San Augustine, 19-8; 15. Ivanhoe Rayburn, 23-9; 16. Plains, 30-3; 17. New Home, 26-7; 18. Grapeland, 24-10; 19. Evadale, 24-12; 20. Marlin, 17-4; 21. Farwell, 23-9; 22. Timpson, 11-6; 23. Tolar, 15-14; 24. SA Stacey, 20-8; 25. Port Aransas, 25-9.

Class 1A

1. Graford, 28-4; 2. Jayton, 31-3; 3. Benjamin, 18-1; 4. Texline, 26-5; 5. Perrin-Whitt, 31-4; 6. Brookeland, 25-8; 7. Huckabay, 22-11; 8. Gordon, 16-5; 9. Dodd City, 25-7; 10. Nazareth, 16-11; 11. Slidell, 25-8; 12. Fayetteville, 27-4; 13. Calvert, 17-9; 14. Rocksprings, 23-3; 15. Wildorado, 27-5; 16. San Perlita, 15-9; 17. Tilden McMullen County, 26-8; 18. Westbrook, 15-4; 19. Mertzon Irion County, 21-8; 20. Electra, 27-5; 21. Eula, 26-4; 22. Garden City, 23-9; 23. Laneville, 22-14; 24. Knox City, 26-3; 25. Penelope, 26-3.

FINAL BOYS PRIVATE

TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A

1. Houston Bellaire Episcopal, 27-8; 2. SA Antonian, 28-6; 3. Dallas St. Mark’s, 26-7; 4. Houston St. John’s, 26-7; 5. Houston Christian, 28-8; 6. Plano John Paul II, 25-9; 7. Addison Greenhill, 29-4; 7. Dallas Parish Episcopal, 24-10; 9. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 18-13; 10. Addison Trinity Christian, 21-13.

TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A

1. Austin St. Michael’s, 32-1; 2. Midland Christian, 28-6; 3. Houston Second Baptist, 25-7; 4. Grapevine Faith Christian, 27-9; 5. The Woodlands Christian, 23-7; 6. Austin St. Andrew’s, 21-8; 7. The Woodlands John Cooper, 18-14; 8. SA Christian, 29-7; 9. FW Southwest Christian, 22-12; 10. FW Christian, 20-14.

TAPPS 4A

1. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal, 21-8; 2. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 31-5; 3. Arlington Grace, 23-9; 4. Carrollton Prince of Peace, 24-10; 5. Colleyville Covenant, 22-7; 6. McKinney Christian, 23-10; 7. Austin Brentwood Christian, 20-10; 8. Boerne Geneva, 22-6; 9. The Woodlands Legacy, 17-3; 10. Austin Hill Country, 24-4.

TAPPS 3A

1. Houston St. Francis Episcopal, 23-10; 2. Lubbock Christian, 24-6; 3. Houston Westbury Christian, 18-15; 4. Tyler Bishop Gorman, 28-4; 5. New Braunfels Christian, 22-8; 6. Marble Falls Faith, 23-10; 7. Waco Live Oak Classical, 29-5; 8. Waco Bishop Reicher, 24-7; 9. Houston Lutheran North, 13-10; 10. Bryan Brazos Christian, 16-5.

TAPPS 2A

1. FW Bethesda Christian, 27-8; 2. Dallas First Baptist, 21-9; 3. Amarillo Ascension, 19-0; 4. Crowley Nazarene Christian, 19-7; 5. Lubbock All Saints Episcopal, 24-4; 6. FW Christian Life, 15-7; 7. Galveston O’Connell, 20-10; 8. Bulverde Bracken Christian, 25-8; 9. Wylie Academy, 12-4; 10. Red Oak Ovilla Christian, 14-9.

TAPPS 1A

1. DeSoto Canterbury Kingdom, 13-6; 2. Alamo Macedonian, 31-2; 3. North Prosper Prestonwood Christian, 15-6; 4. San Angelo Cornerstone, 16-3; 5. Spring Founders Christian, 20-11; 6. Edinburg Harvest, 19-8; 7. Kingwood Covenant, 16-6; 8. Amarillo Holy Cross, 20-3; 9. Lake Jackson Brazosport Christian, 20-3; 10. Longview Christian Heritage, 11-5.

FINAL GIRLS PUBLIC

Class 6A

1. DeSoto, 23-5; 2. Lewisville Hebron, 31-2; 3. Alvin Summer Creek, 30-2; 4. SA Northside Clark, 29-2; 5. Duncanville, 28-4; 6. SA Northside Brennan, 27-3; 7. South Grand Prairie, 26-3; 8. Pearland, 31-4; 9. Cypress Springs, 27-2; 10. Cibolo Steele, 27-8; 11. Fort Bend Hightower, 27-3; 12. Crowley, 26-6; 13. Fort Bend Austin, 30-2; 14. Converse Judson, 28-6; 15. Southlake Carroll, 28-5; 16. FW Boswell, 31-5; 17. Austin Westlake, 25-5; 18. Edinburg, 34-2; 19. Wolfforth Frenship, 31-3; 20. Katy Seven Lakes, 27-8; 21. Houston King, 27-6; 22. Royse City, 29-4; 23. Garland Sachse, 22-9; 24. Langham Creek, 28-5; 25. Hurst Bell, 29-4.

Class 5A

1. Mansfield Timberview, 34-1; 2. Frisco Liberty, 27-7; 3. SA Wagner, 24-5; 4. Amarillo, 32-4; 5. Richmond Randle, 25-8; 6. Leander Glenn, 31-2; 7. Lubbock Monterey, 29-5; 8. McKinney North, 26-10; 9. Liberty Hill, 33-2; 10. Denton Ryan, 28-7; 11. Pflugerville Hendrickson, 26-7; 12. Argyle, 30-5; 13. Comal Pieper, 27-6; 14. Fort Bend Willowridge, 27-8; 15. White Settlement Brewer, 28-4; 16. Killeen Chaparral, 25-6; 17. Amarillo Tascosa, 23-6; 18. SA McCollum, 30-2; 19. Dallas White, 28-3; 20. Georgetown, 26-6; 21. Lamar Fulshear, 24-7; 22. Manvel, 29-6; 23. SA Harlandale, 30-6; 24. Frisco Memorial, 24-11; 25. Kerrville Tivy, 23-7.

Class 4A

1. Glen Rose, 29-3; 2. Waco La Vega, 28-8; 3. Levelland, 32-2; 4. Sunnyvale, 33-2; 5. Boerne, 30-5; 6. Seminole, 29-4; 7. Decatur, 28-5; 8. Canyon, 24-6; 9. Dallas Lincoln, 25-3; 10. Fredericksburg, 27-5; 11. Hardin-Jefferson, 24-10; 12. Silsbee, 27-3; 13. Canton, 28-5; 14. Cuero, 32-3; 15. Godley, 25-8; 16. Navasota, 30-3; 17. Canyon West Plains, 23-8; 18. Canyon Randall, 22-8; 19. Krum, 26-8; 20. Bishop, 29-8; 21. Madisonville, 27-5; 22. Brownsboro, 26-7; 23. EP Riverside, 29-1; 24. Bridgeport, 24-11; 25. CC West Oso, 26-8.

Class 3A

1. Fairfield, 30-2; 2. Tuscola Jim Ned, 30-2; 3. Emory Rains, 31-2; 4. Winnsboro, 30-6; 5. Hitchcock, 23-4; 6. Idalou, 28-6; 7. Tatum, 27-1; 8. Lytle, 26-7; 9. SA Cole, 30-7; 10. Wall, 23-7; 11. Franklin, 31-6; 12. Brock, 24-9; 13. Comanche, 28-3; 14. Lorena, 28-6; 15. Ponder, 30-7; 16. Hallettsville, 28-4; 17. Malakoff, 30-3; 18. Littlefield, 23-6; 19. Paradise, 25-8; 20. Rice, 21-5; 21. Poth, 25-9; 22. Huntington, 30-6; 23. Hooks, 27-6; 24. Spearman, 24-5; 25. Jourdanton, 27-8.

Class 2A

1. Lipan, 30-3; 2. Tenaha, 30-5; 3. Farwell, 29-3; 4. Martins Mill, 29-4; 5. New Home, 24-7; 6. Shiner, 29-2; 7. Panhandle, 25-6; 8. Goldthwaite, 28-3; 9. Nocona, 29-3; 10. Wellington, 24-6; 11. Clarendon, 27-2; 12. Christoval, 27-7; 13. Bremond, 26-1; 14. Ozona, 29-5; 15. Cisco, 25-4; 16. Muenster, 26-6; 17. Lovelady, 22-7; 18. Jewett Leon, 26-5; 19. San Saba, 27-5; 20. Flatonia, 28-5; 21. Douglass, 23-6; 22. Falls City, 26-5; 23. Hamilton, 22-9; 24. Frost, 25-7; 25. Normangee, 27-6.

Class 1A

1. Turkey Valley, 30-2; 2. Newcastle, 28-1; 3. Rocksprings, 30-4; 4. Eula, 30-4; 5. Nazareth, 21-10; 6. Whiteface, 28-4; 7. Richland Springs, 29-6; 8. Gordon, 25-8; 9. Tilden McMullen County, 26-5; 10. Whitharral, 25-5; 11. Gorman, 29-5; 12. Gail Borden County, 28-5; 13. Graford, 26-6; 14. Throckmorton, 24-4; 15. McLean, 25-3; 16. Neches, 24-7; 17. Eden, 24-6; 18. Harrold, 22-2; 19. Dodd City, 22-8; 20. Jayton, 23-10; 21. Menard, 23-5; 22. Mertzon Irion County, 22-8; 23. Robert Lee, 25-8; 24. Texline, 25-7; 25. Saltillo, 25-7.

FINAL GIRLS PRIVATE

TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A

1. SA Antonian, 32-7; 2. Dallas Ursuline, 19-9; 3. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 23-12; 4. Houston Bellaire Episcopal, 29-5; 5. Houston Kinkaid, 29-3; 6. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 26-6; 7. Plano John Paul II, 18-17; 8. Houston The Village, 24-11; 9. Tomball Concordia Lutheran, 25-8; 10. Addison Greenhill, 22-8.

TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A

1. SA St. Mary’s Hall, 31-3; 2. Grapevine Faith Christian, 30-2; 3. Houston Second Baptist, 25-9; 4. Argyle Liberty Christian, 19-15; 5. FW Southwest Christian, 18-8; 6. Brownsville St. Joseph, 23-9; 7. SA Christian, 21-8; 8. Austin St. Dominic Savio, 21-9; 9. Flower Mound Coram Deo, 21-11; 10. FW All-Saints, 13-14.

TAPPS 4A

1. Boerne Geneva, 26-3; 2. Arlington Grace Prep, 24-7; 3. FW Lake County Christian, 26-6; 4. League City Bay Area Christian, 19-6; 5. Bullard Brook Hill, 26-8; 6. CC Incarnate Word, 31-6; 7. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 17-13; 8. Willow Park Trinity Christian, 17-12; 9. The Woodlands Legacy, 19-11; 10. Dallas Christian, 14-6.

TAPPS 3A

1. Lubbock Christian, 27-8; 2. Tomball Rosehill Chrisitan, 29-3; 3. Amarillo San Jacinto Christian, 25-8; 4. Bryan Brazos Christian, 24-8; 5. Tyler Bishop Gorman, 17-13; 6. SA Lutheran, 17-16; 7. McKinney Cornerstone, 15-2; 8. Houston Lutheran North, 9-12; 9. Waco Live Oak Classical, 19-10; 10. Dallas Yavneh, 13-7.

TAPPS 2A

1. Dallas First Baptist, 26-3; 2. Lubbock Southcrest, 21-5; 3. Bryan St. Joseph, 18-4; 4. Red Oak Ovilla, 18-6; 5. Hallettsville Sacred Heart, 17-8; 6. Conroe Covenant, 20-12; 7. Shiner St. Paul, 17-8; 8. Austin Waldorf, 17-7; 9. Muenster Sacred Heart, 16-14; 10. Bryan Allen, 9-9.

TAPPS 1A

1. Edinburg Harvest Christian, 36-1; 2. Prosper Prestonwood North, 23-12; 3. Sherman Texoma Christian, 18-8; 4. Longview Christian Heritage, 19-6; 5. Amarillo Accelerate, 14-8; 6, San Angelo Cornerstone, 8-9; 7. Amarillo Holy Cross, 16-8; 8. Fredericksburg Heritage, 10-4; 9. Cypress Covenant, 11-4; 10. Conroe Calvary Baptist, 11-6.

