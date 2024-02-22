Today is Thursday February 22, 2024
ktbb logo


Final Texas Association of Basketball Coaches high school rankings

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2024 at 5:25 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — The final 2023-24 high school rankings for the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches:
FINAL BOYS PUBLIC

Class 6A

1. Plano East, 33-0; 2. Round Rock Stony Point, 32-1; 3. North Crowley, 30-3; 4. SA Northside Brennan, 28-4; 5. Fort Bend Clements, 30-0; 6. Katy Seven Lakes, 33-2; 7. Alvin Shadow Creek, 29-2; 8. Humble Atascocita, 28-7; 9. Beaumont United, 30-3; 10. Allen, 30-5; 11. Duncanville, 18-9; 12. Waxahachie, 21-10; 13. Keller, 26-5; 14. Mansfield Lake Ridge, 27-6; 15. Austin Westlake, 26-7; 16. Lake Travis, 29-5; 17. New Braunfels, 30-4; 18. South Grand Prairie, 29-6; 19. Houston Bellaire, 26-6; 20. The Woodlands College Park, 31-4; 21. Schertz Clemens, 26-8; 22. Cypress Falls, 26-4; 23. Buda Johnson, 26-7; 24. McKinney, 25-8; 25. Wolfforth Frenship, 26-5.

Class 5A

1. Lancaster, 23-5; 2. SA Veterans Memorial, 35-1; 3. Fort Bend Marshall, 31-2; 4. EP Chapin, 30-4; 5. Amarillo, 30-4; 6. Leander Rouse, 27-7; 7. Mansfield Summit, 26-7; 8. Frisco Lone Star, 29-3; 9. Lewisville The Colony, 27-5; 10. Killeen Ellison, 29-5; 11. Dallas White, 23-6; 12. SA Southwest, 30-3; 13. Waco University, 27-6; 14. Boerne Champion, 29-5; 15. Amarillo Palo Duro, 21-6; 16. CC Veterans Memorial, 24-8; 17. Longview, 29-4; 18. Mount Pleasant, 27-7; 19. Mansfield Timberview, 26-8; 20. Dallas South Oak Cliff, 20-10; 21. SA Wagner, 21-10; 22. Killeen Shoemaker, 27-8; 23. Dallas Kimball, 19-12; 24. Edinburg Vela, 30-5; 25. Port Arthur Memorial, 27-8.

Class 4A

1. Dallas Faith Family, 18-10; 2. FW Eastern Hills, 26-4; 3. Canyon Randall, 29-3; 4. Dallas Carter, 28-4; 5. Houston Washington, 22-3; 6. Silsbee, 23-9; 7. Alvin Iowa Colony, 20-14; 8. Krum, 30-3; 9. Lubbock Estacado, 22-7; 10. Bishop, 26-9; 11. Stafford, 28-6; 12. Boerne, 29-5; 13. Kennedale, 26-4; 14. Canyon, 19-9; 15. Tyler Chapel Hill, 27-4; 16. Hamshire-Fannett, 26-7; 17. Sinton, 18-14; 18. Canyon West Plains, 21-9; 19. Houston Wheatley, 20-6; 20. La Vernia, 30-1; 21. Dallas Lincoln, 16-15; 22. Burkburnett, 23-8; 23. WF Hirschi, 14-11; 24. Somerset, 23-11; 25. Dallas Pinkston, 17-16.

Class 3A

1. Hitchcock, 28-3; 2. Shallowater, 26-2; 3. SA Cole, 27-9; 4. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 32-1; 5. Hooks, 28-1; 6. Ponder, 31-6; 7. Brock, 27-8; 8. Holliday, 29-2; 9. Kountze, 31-5; 10. Orangefield, 31-5; 11. Dallas Madison, 18-11; 12. Poth, 18-5; 13. Mexia, 24-11; 14. Franklin, 14-5; 15. Palestine Westwood, 23-8; 16. Paradise, 23-11; 17. Tatum, 23-9; 18. Trinity Leadership, 18-16; 19. Childress, 24-8; 20. WF City View, 18-10; 21. Lorena, 23-9; 22. SA Northern Oaks, 20-12; 23. Marion, 21-9; 24. CC London, 21-13; 25. Dallas Life Oak Cliff, 24-10.

Class 2A

1. Martins Mill, 29-4; 2. Lipan, 29-4; 3. Beckville, 22-7; 4. Big Lake Reagan County, 26-6; 5. Thorndale, 28-4; 6. Hawkins, 29-1; 7. Honey Grove, 27-4; 8. Sulphur Springs North Hopkins, 25-7; 9. Nocona, 23-11; 10. Poolville, 27-5; 11. Somerville, 25-6; 12. Mumford, 26-11; 13. Shelbyville, 23-7; 14. San Augustine, 19-8; 15. Ivanhoe Rayburn, 23-9; 16. Plains, 30-3; 17. New Home, 26-7; 18. Grapeland, 24-10; 19. Evadale, 24-12; 20. Marlin, 17-4; 21. Farwell, 23-9; 22. Timpson, 11-6; 23. Tolar, 15-14; 24. SA Stacey, 20-8; 25. Port Aransas, 25-9.

Class 1A

1. Graford, 28-4; 2. Jayton, 31-3; 3. Benjamin, 18-1; 4. Texline, 26-5; 5. Perrin-Whitt, 31-4; 6. Brookeland, 25-8; 7. Huckabay, 22-11; 8. Gordon, 16-5; 9. Dodd City, 25-7; 10. Nazareth, 16-11; 11. Slidell, 25-8; 12. Fayetteville, 27-4; 13. Calvert, 17-9; 14. Rocksprings, 23-3; 15. Wildorado, 27-5; 16. San Perlita, 15-9; 17. Tilden McMullen County, 26-8; 18. Westbrook, 15-4; 19. Mertzon Irion County, 21-8; 20. Electra, 27-5; 21. Eula, 26-4; 22. Garden City, 23-9; 23. Laneville, 22-14; 24. Knox City, 26-3; 25. Penelope, 26-3.
FINAL BOYS PRIVATE

TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A

1. Houston Bellaire Episcopal, 27-8; 2. SA Antonian, 28-6; 3. Dallas St. Mark’s, 26-7; 4. Houston St. John’s, 26-7; 5. Houston Christian, 28-8; 6. Plano John Paul II, 25-9; 7. Addison Greenhill, 29-4; 7. Dallas Parish Episcopal, 24-10; 9. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 18-13; 10. Addison Trinity Christian, 21-13.

TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A

1. Austin St. Michael’s, 32-1; 2. Midland Christian, 28-6; 3. Houston Second Baptist, 25-7; 4. Grapevine Faith Christian, 27-9; 5. The Woodlands Christian, 23-7; 6. Austin St. Andrew’s, 21-8; 7. The Woodlands John Cooper, 18-14; 8. SA Christian, 29-7; 9. FW Southwest Christian, 22-12; 10. FW Christian, 20-14.

TAPPS 4A

1. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal, 21-8; 2. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 31-5; 3. Arlington Grace, 23-9; 4. Carrollton Prince of Peace, 24-10; 5. Colleyville Covenant, 22-7; 6. McKinney Christian, 23-10; 7. Austin Brentwood Christian, 20-10; 8. Boerne Geneva, 22-6; 9. The Woodlands Legacy, 17-3; 10. Austin Hill Country, 24-4.

TAPPS 3A

1. Houston St. Francis Episcopal, 23-10; 2. Lubbock Christian, 24-6; 3. Houston Westbury Christian, 18-15; 4. Tyler Bishop Gorman, 28-4; 5. New Braunfels Christian, 22-8; 6. Marble Falls Faith, 23-10; 7. Waco Live Oak Classical, 29-5; 8. Waco Bishop Reicher, 24-7; 9. Houston Lutheran North, 13-10; 10. Bryan Brazos Christian, 16-5.

TAPPS 2A

1. FW Bethesda Christian, 27-8; 2. Dallas First Baptist, 21-9; 3. Amarillo Ascension, 19-0; 4. Crowley Nazarene Christian, 19-7; 5. Lubbock All Saints Episcopal, 24-4; 6. FW Christian Life, 15-7; 7. Galveston O’Connell, 20-10; 8. Bulverde Bracken Christian, 25-8; 9. Wylie Academy, 12-4; 10. Red Oak Ovilla Christian, 14-9.

TAPPS 1A

1. DeSoto Canterbury Kingdom, 13-6; 2. Alamo Macedonian, 31-2; 3. North Prosper Prestonwood Christian, 15-6; 4. San Angelo Cornerstone, 16-3; 5. Spring Founders Christian, 20-11; 6. Edinburg Harvest, 19-8; 7. Kingwood Covenant, 16-6; 8. Amarillo Holy Cross, 20-3; 9. Lake Jackson Brazosport Christian, 20-3; 10. Longview Christian Heritage, 11-5.
FINAL GIRLS PUBLIC

Class 6A

1. DeSoto, 23-5; 2. Lewisville Hebron, 31-2; 3. Alvin Summer Creek, 30-2; 4. SA Northside Clark, 29-2; 5. Duncanville, 28-4; 6. SA Northside Brennan, 27-3; 7. South Grand Prairie, 26-3; 8. Pearland, 31-4; 9. Cypress Springs, 27-2; 10. Cibolo Steele, 27-8; 11. Fort Bend Hightower, 27-3; 12. Crowley, 26-6; 13. Fort Bend Austin, 30-2; 14. Converse Judson, 28-6; 15. Southlake Carroll, 28-5; 16. FW Boswell, 31-5; 17. Austin Westlake, 25-5; 18. Edinburg, 34-2; 19. Wolfforth Frenship, 31-3; 20. Katy Seven Lakes, 27-8; 21. Houston King, 27-6; 22. Royse City, 29-4; 23. Garland Sachse, 22-9; 24. Langham Creek, 28-5; 25. Hurst Bell, 29-4.

Class 5A

1. Mansfield Timberview, 34-1; 2. Frisco Liberty, 27-7; 3. SA Wagner, 24-5; 4. Amarillo, 32-4; 5. Richmond Randle, 25-8; 6. Leander Glenn, 31-2; 7. Lubbock Monterey, 29-5; 8. McKinney North, 26-10; 9. Liberty Hill, 33-2; 10. Denton Ryan, 28-7; 11. Pflugerville Hendrickson, 26-7; 12. Argyle, 30-5; 13. Comal Pieper, 27-6; 14. Fort Bend Willowridge, 27-8; 15. White Settlement Brewer, 28-4; 16. Killeen Chaparral, 25-6; 17. Amarillo Tascosa, 23-6; 18. SA McCollum, 30-2; 19. Dallas White, 28-3; 20. Georgetown, 26-6; 21. Lamar Fulshear, 24-7; 22. Manvel, 29-6; 23. SA Harlandale, 30-6; 24. Frisco Memorial, 24-11; 25. Kerrville Tivy, 23-7.

Class 4A

1. Glen Rose, 29-3; 2. Waco La Vega, 28-8; 3. Levelland, 32-2; 4. Sunnyvale, 33-2; 5. Boerne, 30-5; 6. Seminole, 29-4; 7. Decatur, 28-5; 8. Canyon, 24-6; 9. Dallas Lincoln, 25-3; 10. Fredericksburg, 27-5; 11. Hardin-Jefferson, 24-10; 12. Silsbee, 27-3; 13. Canton, 28-5; 14. Cuero, 32-3; 15. Godley, 25-8; 16. Navasota, 30-3; 17. Canyon West Plains, 23-8; 18. Canyon Randall, 22-8; 19. Krum, 26-8; 20. Bishop, 29-8; 21. Madisonville, 27-5; 22. Brownsboro, 26-7; 23. EP Riverside, 29-1; 24. Bridgeport, 24-11; 25. CC West Oso, 26-8.

Class 3A

1. Fairfield, 30-2; 2. Tuscola Jim Ned, 30-2; 3. Emory Rains, 31-2; 4. Winnsboro, 30-6; 5. Hitchcock, 23-4; 6. Idalou, 28-6; 7. Tatum, 27-1; 8. Lytle, 26-7; 9. SA Cole, 30-7; 10. Wall, 23-7; 11. Franklin, 31-6; 12. Brock, 24-9; 13. Comanche, 28-3; 14. Lorena, 28-6; 15. Ponder, 30-7; 16. Hallettsville, 28-4; 17. Malakoff, 30-3; 18. Littlefield, 23-6; 19. Paradise, 25-8; 20. Rice, 21-5; 21. Poth, 25-9; 22. Huntington, 30-6; 23. Hooks, 27-6; 24. Spearman, 24-5; 25. Jourdanton, 27-8.

Class 2A

1. Lipan, 30-3; 2. Tenaha, 30-5; 3. Farwell, 29-3; 4. Martins Mill, 29-4; 5. New Home, 24-7; 6. Shiner, 29-2; 7. Panhandle, 25-6; 8. Goldthwaite, 28-3; 9. Nocona, 29-3; 10. Wellington, 24-6; 11. Clarendon, 27-2; 12. Christoval, 27-7; 13. Bremond, 26-1; 14. Ozona, 29-5; 15. Cisco, 25-4; 16. Muenster, 26-6; 17. Lovelady, 22-7; 18. Jewett Leon, 26-5; 19. San Saba, 27-5; 20. Flatonia, 28-5; 21. Douglass, 23-6; 22. Falls City, 26-5; 23. Hamilton, 22-9; 24. Frost, 25-7; 25. Normangee, 27-6.

Class 1A

1. Turkey Valley, 30-2; 2. Newcastle, 28-1; 3. Rocksprings, 30-4; 4. Eula, 30-4; 5. Nazareth, 21-10; 6. Whiteface, 28-4; 7. Richland Springs, 29-6; 8. Gordon, 25-8; 9. Tilden McMullen County, 26-5; 10. Whitharral, 25-5; 11. Gorman, 29-5; 12. Gail Borden County, 28-5; 13. Graford, 26-6; 14. Throckmorton, 24-4; 15. McLean, 25-3; 16. Neches, 24-7; 17. Eden, 24-6; 18. Harrold, 22-2; 19. Dodd City, 22-8; 20. Jayton, 23-10; 21. Menard, 23-5; 22. Mertzon Irion County, 22-8; 23. Robert Lee, 25-8; 24. Texline, 25-7; 25. Saltillo, 25-7.
FINAL GIRLS PRIVATE

TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A

1. SA Antonian, 32-7; 2. Dallas Ursuline, 19-9; 3. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 23-12; 4. Houston Bellaire Episcopal, 29-5; 5. Houston Kinkaid, 29-3; 6. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 26-6; 7. Plano John Paul II, 18-17; 8. Houston The Village, 24-11; 9. Tomball Concordia Lutheran, 25-8; 10. Addison Greenhill, 22-8.

TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A

1. SA St. Mary’s Hall, 31-3; 2. Grapevine Faith Christian, 30-2; 3. Houston Second Baptist, 25-9; 4. Argyle Liberty Christian, 19-15; 5. FW Southwest Christian, 18-8; 6. Brownsville St. Joseph, 23-9; 7. SA Christian, 21-8; 8. Austin St. Dominic Savio, 21-9; 9. Flower Mound Coram Deo, 21-11; 10. FW All-Saints, 13-14.

TAPPS 4A

1. Boerne Geneva, 26-3; 2. Arlington Grace Prep, 24-7; 3. FW Lake County Christian, 26-6; 4. League City Bay Area Christian, 19-6; 5. Bullard Brook Hill, 26-8; 6. CC Incarnate Word, 31-6; 7. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 17-13; 8. Willow Park Trinity Christian, 17-12; 9. The Woodlands Legacy, 19-11; 10. Dallas Christian, 14-6.

TAPPS 3A

1. Lubbock Christian, 27-8; 2. Tomball Rosehill Chrisitan, 29-3; 3. Amarillo San Jacinto Christian, 25-8; 4. Bryan Brazos Christian, 24-8; 5. Tyler Bishop Gorman, 17-13; 6. SA Lutheran, 17-16; 7. McKinney Cornerstone, 15-2; 8. Houston Lutheran North, 9-12; 9. Waco Live Oak Classical, 19-10; 10. Dallas Yavneh, 13-7.

TAPPS 2A

1. Dallas First Baptist, 26-3; 2. Lubbock Southcrest, 21-5; 3. Bryan St. Joseph, 18-4; 4. Red Oak Ovilla, 18-6; 5. Hallettsville Sacred Heart, 17-8; 6. Conroe Covenant, 20-12; 7. Shiner St. Paul, 17-8; 8. Austin Waldorf, 17-7; 9. Muenster Sacred Heart, 16-14; 10. Bryan Allen, 9-9.

TAPPS 1A

1. Edinburg Harvest Christian, 36-1; 2. Prosper Prestonwood North, 23-12; 3. Sherman Texoma Christian, 18-8; 4. Longview Christian Heritage, 19-6; 5. Amarillo Accelerate, 14-8; 6, San Angelo Cornerstone, 8-9; 7. Amarillo Holy Cross, 16-8; 8. Fredericksburg Heritage, 10-4; 9. Cypress Covenant, 11-4; 10. Conroe Calvary Baptist, 11-6.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC