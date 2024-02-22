8 players suspended for Texas A&M-Commerce, Incarnate Word brawl

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2024 at 5:22 am

ByMYRON MEDCALF

The Southland Conference suspended eight players Wednesday for their involvement in a massive college basketball brawl that followed Texas A&M-Commerce’s 76-72 overtime victory at Incarnate Word on Monday night.

The brawl, which broke out during the handshake line, lasted for more than a minute and spilled across the floor as players and coaches from both teams attempted to stop the melee. It’s unclear what sparked the fight.

Four players from each team were suspended for “flagrant unsportsmanlike actions,” the conference said. The suspensions will begin immediately.

Texas A&M-Commerce’s Jerome Brewer Jr., Ant Abraham and Kwo Agwa were suspended for three games, while teammate Prince Davies received a one-game suspension.

For Incarnate Word, guard Elijah Davis was handed a three-game suspension. Alex Anderson, Gabe Beny Til and Marcus Glover were each suspended two games.

“The Southland Conference Board of Directors has set clear expectations for sportsmanship and behavior of our student-athletes, coaches, and spectators during and after competitions,” Southland commissioner Chris Grant said in a statement. “Unfortunately, these expectations were not met on Monday night, and the Southland Conference will not tolerate any unsportsmanlike behavior. I would like to extend our appreciation to A&M-Commerce Athletics Director Jim Curry and [Incarnate Word] Athletics Director Richard Duran for their unwavering partnership and diligent resolution of this matter.”

In a statement Wednesday, Incarnate Word athletic director Richard Duren said the university “respects the decisions made by the Southland Conference.”

“We will honor the suspensions handed down effective immediately,” Duren said. “We would like to thank the SLC office for handling this matter in a fair and efficient manner. I appreciate Texas A&M-Commerce’s athletic director Jim Curry for partnering with me throughout the process.”

Texas A&M-Commerce had no comment on the suspensions, per a school official.

The two schools released a joint statement Monday night that said there is “no place in college sports” for what unfolded after their game.

