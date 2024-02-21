Carthage ISD hire new safety, security director

Posted/updated on: February 21, 2024 at 4:29 pm

CARTHAGE – Carthage Independent School District announced Tuesday they are welcoming a new director of safety and security. According to our news partner KETK, Darrin Peeples joins the district after being a Texas Game Warden for almost 14 years. Peeples has a bachelor’s in agriculture leadership and development from Texas A&M University.

Carthage ISD Superintendent Jarrod Bitter said, “We are thrilled to welcome Darrin Peeples to our team as the Director of Safety and Security. His extensive background in law enforcement and specialization in school safety makes him an incredibly valuable asset to our district. I look forward to working with Mr. Peeples to ensure the safety and security of our students, staff, and community.”

Peeples also obtained certificates from Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, EMS training and as an ALICE active threat trainer.

