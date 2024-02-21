Today is Wednesday February 21, 2024
Robert Downey Jr., Brendan Fraser, Sterling K. Brown among Screen Actors Guild Awards presenters

Posted/updated on: February 21, 2024 at 12:29 pm
SAG Awards

On Wednesday, 30 presenters were announced for the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which will be held at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles on February 24.

Two-time SAG Award winner Idris Elba will open the ceremony, the organization announced. This year's presenters will include Oppenheimer's Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt; Barbie's Michael Cera and America Ferrera; Killers of the Flower Moon's Brendan Fraser; and The Color Purple's Taraji P. Henson.

The full list can be found here.

Additionally, Barbra Streisand fan Jennifer Aniston will present the 59th SAG Life Achievement Award to the legendary performer and director.

For this year's event, Barbie and Oppenheimer lead the competition on the movie side with four nominations apiece. On the TV side, HBO's trophy magnet Succession leads with five.

This year's telecast will be streamed live by Netflix for the first time.

 

