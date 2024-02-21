Truck leaves ‘trail of blood and gore’ in Marshall

Posted/updated on: February 21, 2024 at 10:28 am

MARSHALL — Marshall drivers were asked to avoid the intersection of Highways 59 and 80 due to an unusual road hazard Tuesday morning. According to our news partner KETK, Marshall police said a “chicken gut truck” left a “trail of blood and gore” on the roadway. Police asked drivers to steer clear of the bloody lane as a hazmat crew cleaned the scene. “Drive safe, watch out for feathers, and maybe… keep your windows rolled up for this stretch,” police said. “Thanks for your coop-eration!”

