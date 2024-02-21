Today is Wednesday February 21, 2024
ktbb logo


Truck leaves ‘trail of blood and gore’ in Marshall

Posted/updated on: February 21, 2024 at 10:28 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Chicken gut truck leaves behind ‘trail of blood and gore’ on Marshall roadMARSHALL — Marshall drivers were asked to avoid the intersection of Highways 59 and 80 due to an unusual road hazard Tuesday morning. According to our news partner KETK, Marshall police said a “chicken gut truck” left a “trail of blood and gore” on the roadway. Police asked drivers to steer clear of the bloody lane as a hazmat crew cleaned the scene. “Drive safe, watch out for feathers, and maybe… keep your windows rolled up for this stretch,” police said. “Thanks for your coop-eration!”



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC