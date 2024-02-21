Mitchell 22 points and 13 rebounds to lead Arkansas over Texas A&M 78-71

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Tramon Mark scored 26 points, Makhi Mitchell added a career-high 22 points to go with 13 rebounds, and Arkansas beat Texas A&M 78-71 on Tuesday night.

Mark scored 13 points during a 21-12 run to help give Arkansas a 59-49 advantage with 6:40 remaining. Tyrece Radford scored four points in a 6-0 spurt to cut the Texas A&M deficit to 61-58 with 2:44 left. Mark converted a four-point play and added two more free throws to help the Razorbacks pull away.

Mark, who scored a career-high 35 points and hit the game-winner in a one-point victory over the Aggies on Jan. 16, was 8 of 16 from the floor and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line. Mitchell finished 6-of-9 shooting and made 10 of 12 free throws. Khalif Battle chipped in with 15 points for Arkansas (13-13, 4-9 SEC).

Jace Carter made three 3-pointers and scored 14 points to lead Texas A&M (15-11, 6-7), which shot 33% (20 of 60) from the floor and missed 14 free throws (25 of 39). Radford and Henry Coleman III added 12 points and Wade Taylor IV had 11.

Mitchell scored 13 points and Battle had 10 as the Razorbacks built a 35-31 halftime advantage. Coleman scored 11 first-half points for the Aggies.

Arkansas will look for its second straight win when it hosts Missouri on Saturday.

Texas A&M, which has lost three straight, plays at No. 5 Tennessee on Saturday. The Aggies had a 16-point win against the Volunteers on Feb. 10.

