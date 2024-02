Isaacs scores 19 points as No. 23 Texas Tech rallies from 10 down to beat TCU 82-81

LUBBOCK (AP) β€” Pop Isaacs scored 19 points and put 23rd-ranked Texas Tech ahead to stay with a three-point play with 39 seconds remaining as the Red Raiders rallied from a double-digit deficit and beat TCU 82-81 on Tuesday night.

Texas Tech (19-7, 8-5 Big 12) trailed 69-59 with 6:55 left. Isaacs scored nine of his points after that, including two free throws with 12 seconds left. The Red Raiders’ leading scorer for the season was 4-of-11 shooting from the field, and missed all five of his 3-pointers, but made 11 of 12 free throws.

β€œI was really thrilled with the way Pop competed,” said Tech coach Grant McCasland, also pointing out the guard’s six defensive rebounds. β€œI just felt like he was engaged in winning.”

Darrion Williams, Joe Toussaint and Kerwin Walton each had 14 points for the Red Raiders, who matched ninth-ranked Kansas and No. 11 Baylor for third place in the Big 12 standings β€” the top four teams get a double-bye into the quarterfinal round of the 14-team conference tournament next month.

Emanuel Miller and Avery Anderson III each had 15 points to lead six players scoring in double figures for TCU (18-8, 7-6). Miller also had 12 rebounds. Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 14 points, while Micah Peavy, Jakobe Coles and Essam Mostafa each had 10.

Isaacs’ three-point play broke the game’s 11th and final tie. He had also snapped the 10th tie with two free throws with 1:27 left.

In their game-ending 23-12 run, the Red Raiders got their points on five layups, a dunk and 11 free throws β€” seven by Isaacs and four by Toussaint.

β€œI gotta give them credit they made the free throws,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. β€œMade every free throw down the stretch, simply put.”

TCU was up 69-59 after a layup by Peavy, but then missed eight consecutive shots over nearly four minutes before Peavy scored again.

Soon after that, Williams took a bounce pass from Toussaint and had a slam dunk with 2:25 left to tie the game at 73 β€” the first time the score was even after halftime.

Toussaint finished with seven assists and only one turnover while playing 36 minutes.

Nelson came up short on a 3-pointer with a second left that would have tied the game before Coles’ putback basket.Nelson had three 3s after halftime, three days after his step-back 3 with 1.1 seconds left gave the Frogs a win at Kansas State.

There were eight times in the first half, including 38-all at the break.

TCU led 36-28 after Anderson’s three-point play with 2:44 left. He had 13 points in the half, but the Red Raiders closed with a 10-2 run and were even after Issacs made two free throws in the final minute.

BIG PICTURE

TCU: A tough loss after the Frogs had won three of their previous four Big 12 road games. TCU out-rebounded the Red Raiders 49-36 and finished with a 38-19 advantage in bench points. … Mostafa 10 points came on 5-of-5 shooting before halftime. He made only four total field goals his previous 13 games, with none in the previous nine.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders are 14-1 at home, where eight days earlier they posted a 79-50 win over Kansas. … Tech played its second game in a row without 7-foot Warren Washington, whose right foot was in a walking boot. He got hurt in the Kansas game.

UP NEXT

TCU has two home games in three days, Saturday vs. Cincinnati (16-9, 5-7) and Monday night against No. 11 Baylor.

Texas Tech plays Saturday at UCF (13-12, 4-9), which has a four-game losing streak that began with a 66-59 loss in Lubbock on Feb. 10.

