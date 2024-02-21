Crockett woman arrested after attempting to stab officer

CROCKETT — The Crockett Police Department said a woman was arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend and attempting to stab a police officer. According to our news partner KETK, the police department and a deputy with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 300 block of Rose Street in reference to an assault at around 2:08 a.m. The caller reportedly told dispatch his girlfriend, Jhaeneisha Deshay Anderson, 40 of Crockett, had assaulted and injured him. When authorities arrived at the scene, they reportedly saw the man had multiple injuries to several areas of his body and officers learned that Anderson was heavily intoxicated and aggressive. Police said Anderson was barricaded inside the residence with three of her children.

Officers obtained keys to the residence and unlocked the door after Anderson reportedly refused to leave the residence.

“As [officers] were going inside, they saw Anderson grab something from the kitchen counter and conceal it behind her body. Almost simultaneously, Anderson attempted to close the door on the officers to prevent them from coming in,” Crockett PD said.

Officers were able to force the door open and attempted to take Anderson into custody. However, Anderson resisted arrest and allegedly attempted to stab an officer with a large kitchen knife in the stomach.

The deputy who had responded to the call reportedly saw the knife and blocked Anderson’s attempt to stab the officer and knocked the knife out of Anderson’s hand. According to Crockett PD, the deputy received a cut to his hand and was treated at a local hospital.

Officers continued to struggle with Anderson but eventually used a taser and took her into custody.

Anderson was taken into the Houston County Jail and was charged with:

Assault causing bodily injury family member

Interfere with emergency request for assistance

Resist arrest, search or transport

Abandoning/endangering a child

Aggravated assault against public servant

