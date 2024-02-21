Body of Livingston girl found in Trinity River

LIVINGSTON – According to our news partner KETK, the body of a missing East Texas girl was found in the Trinity River under U.S. Highway 59, authorities confirmed Tuesday. The Polk County District Attorney said officials are in the process of getting a capital murder warrant for 42-year-old Don Steven McDougal in connection to the death of 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham. He is currently in jail on an unrelated felony charge. Lyons said his office is continuing to process evidence and still has McDougal in custody.

“There is substantial evidence, through the evidence we’ve gathered, and some of that evidence was even gathered by the wonderful witnesses and wonderful folks out there in social media who sent us videos, who sent us pictures,” Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons said. “Even that evidence helped us come up with these locations, as well as evidence from cell phones and videos to pinpoint these locations.”

Cell phone analysis, videos collected by authorities and information from McDougal helped pinpoint several points of interest in the search for Audrii.

“There were some points where [McDougal] did give information,” Lyons said. “There were several places that he said he had went. It wasn’t a location where he said he took her, but he said these were locations where he had gone.”

Numerous agencies including the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, DPS, Livingston Police Department, Texas Rangers, Game Wardens, FBI, Harris County Sheriff’s Office, San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office, Texas EquuSearch and more came together in the search for Audrii, along with volunteers from the deep East Texas community.

Audrii was the subject of an Amber Alert after going missing on Feb. 15. The next day, McDougal was arrested on an unrelated aggravated assault warrant.

As of Tuesday, the Amber Alert was discontinued and Audrii’s body was taken to the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“We were able to contact TRA, Trinity River Authority, and they slowed down the outflow from the reservoir and it allowed the water to go down, and her body was discovered there in the water,” Lyons said.

Both the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s office swore to continue to pursue the case and get justice for Audrii.

After the announcement of her death, Livingston ISD took to Facebook, asking people to keep Audrii’s family, teachers, friends and community in their thoughts and prayers.

Livingston ISD mourns the tragic death of Audrii Cunningham

“Children will have varied reactions to the death of a classmate,” Livingston ISD Superintendent Dr. Brent Hawkins said. “Any reaction is normal in the grief process and can range from withdrawal to crying and anger. As adult caretakers, parents, and teachers, please offer support, encourage discussion, and listen to your children and students. If you see your child struggling, please call your campus office. We will put you in touch with a school counselor.”

