Dallas-Fort Worth home to some of the worst drivers in the U.S.

Posted/updated on: February 20, 2024 at 3:47 pm

DALLAS – If you have ever grumbled about terrible North Texas drivers, you might have a point according to the Dallas Morning News. A new study by Forbes has ranked U.S. cities by worst drivers, and both Dallas and Fort Worth landed in the top 10, with Dallas at No. 6 and Fort Worth No. 9. Other Texas cities included San Antonio at No. 12, Houston at No. 23 and Austin at No. 24. This month’s report by Forbes Advisor analyzed the country’s most populated cities across five key metrics, including the number of fatal car crashes that involved speeding or a drunken or distracted driver. Fatal car accidents are increasing across the country, with the number of deadly crashes climbing by nearly 10% from 2020 to 2022, the study noted. “In some cities, there is a higher percentage of dangerous drivers on the road, putting everyone at greater risk when they get behind the wheel,” it read.

Dallas ranked 7th among cities for total number of fatal car crashes, with approximately 14.6 fatal crashes per 100,000 residents, the study found. It also had the 3rd-highest number of fatal car crashes involving a drunk driver and the 4th-highest number of fatal crashes involving speeding. In Fort Worth, approximately 10.6 fatal crashes occurred per 100,000 residents. Fort Worth ranked also reported the 5th-highest number of fatal car crashes involving a drunk driver , 11th-highest involving a distracted driver and 12th-highest involving speeding. The most dangerous city in the U.S. to drive in is Albuquerque, which has the highest number of fatal car accidents involving a distracted driver, at 5.4 crashes per 100,000 residents. To compile the rankings, Forbes used data from 2017 to 2021 from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The study also noted that driving is directly tied to car insurance rates, which have soared in recent years in Texas.

