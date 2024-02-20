Texas drivers are most likely to drive drunk

Posted/updated on: February 20, 2024 at 2:34 pm

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports that Texans like to go big, but its drivers should consider staying home after drinking alcohol, according to a recent study. The state has the highest number of drivers likely to operate a vehicle while intoxicated, found a study conducted by Laborde Earles Injury Lawyers, a firm out of Louisiana. They analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on alcohol impairment levels of drivers who were involved in fatal crashes from 2017 to 2021. The top five states, ranked in order, are Texas, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Montana and Washington. They found more than four out of every 10 drivers involved in a fatal crash in Texas had a blood-alcohol content that exceeded the legal limit of .08, researchers found. Nearly 30 percent were above .15, nearly twice the legal limit. San Antonio has had several high-profile people charged with driving while intoxicated.

