Today is Tuesday February 20, 2024
‘Aquaman’ sequel set to dive onto Max February 27

Posted/updated on: February 20, 2024 at 11:59 am
Warber Bros. Pictures

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will dive onto streaming for Max subscribers on Tuesday, February 27.

The sequel to the highest-grossing DC Comics-based film of all time had a higher audience score on aggregator Rotten Tomatoes than its 2018 predecessor, but it fell flat with critics and ended its box office run with over $433 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

By comparison, the original Aquaman made more than $1.1 billion.

The James Wan-directed sequel has Jason Momoa's King of Atlantis teaming up with brother and former enemy Orm (Patrick Wilson) to stop Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Black Manta from destroying their bloodline — and the world — with the help of a fearsome new weapon.

