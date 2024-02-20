Two arrests in known drug trafficking area

PALESTINE – The City of Palestine Police Department said that two individuals were arrested following a traffic stop that led to the discovery of alleged drug paraphernalia. According to our news partner KETK on Sunday night around 10 p.m., Palestine PD reports that they made a traffic stop near for traffic violations on a vehicle that they had observed leaving a “known drug trafficking area.” Authorities had reasonable suspicion and detained and investigated the two individuals in the vehicle. They said the driver was identified as Sheila Brantley, 63 of Palestine, and the passenger provided an identity that officers determined to be false.

Officials said that after being asked to exit the vehicle, the passenger allegedly became uncooperative and resisted arrest, after being restrained and secured in a patrol vehicle she was identified as Janna Linderman, 49 of Palestine. Palestine PD said that as Brantley exited the vehicle, they noticed a metal pipe allegedly connected to drug use falling from her clothing, the pipe was later tested and tested positive for cocaine.

During a search of the vehicle, authorities said that they discovered a vape that was later tested and indicated a positive test for THC extract.

Brantley and Linderman were reportedly transported to the Anderson County Jail where they were searched by jail staff.

During the search of Linderman’s person, an Anderson County corrections officer reportedly found less than a gram of crack cocaine and another metal pipe.

Linderman was charged with 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest or transport, failure to identify and giving false information and prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

Brantley was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

